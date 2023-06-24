The making of music video “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” has been released and you can see the artists singing the song: multi-platinum artist Halsey and BTS’ Suga, 21st century pop icons. With over 8 million views in just 7 days, the music video for “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” was created to launch Diablo IV, the latest video game release from Blizzard Entertainment. On June 5, Halsey and Suga released the official music video for Lilith, directed by Henry Hobson and filmed on multiple locations, including the Chapelle des Jésuites (Jesuit Chapel) in Cambrai, France, where Blizzard filled the ceiling with paintings and a nearly 50-foot mural inspired by the game. Diablo IV is Blizzard Entertainment’s fastest selling game of all time, with the highest number of units sold before launch on both consoles and PC. In four days of Early Access, players logged more than 93 million hours of gameplay time, or over 10,000 years.