













Diablo IV becomes the fastest selling game in Blizzard history

During the four days of Early Access starting June 1, Diablo IV it has been played for 93 million hours, or more than 10,000 years, the equivalent of playing 24 hours a day since the beginning of human civilization.

“This is a moment that the team at Diablo IV He’s been preparing for years,” said Rod Fergusson, Diablo general manager. “We’re very proud to offer players the richest story ever told in a Diablo game while offering more choice than ever before, whether it’s through customizing your own characters, equipping skills to fight horrible demons in your way or collecting legendary loot to improve your playstyle or discover new ones.

Source: Blizzard

“Our vision at Blizzard is to create legendary experiences to share with everyone, and Diablo IV is an incredible realization of that vision.“said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment.

Diablo IV has its anthem and here we present it to you

The experience of Diablo IV nothing else was left at the launch of the game and other activities, they also got into a song performed by Halseywith suga of BTS that, at the time of writing this note, already has the not inconsiderable number of 3.2 million views.

The video was directed by director Henry Hobson and features both Halsey like suga from BTS. The production was carried out by Dissidance. It is worth noting that both singers have a very good following and are recognized around the world.

