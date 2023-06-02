Diablo IV is knocking on our doors, tomorrow will be the day in which those who acquired their versions Deluxe and Ultimate go into hell, while the rest of the players will arrive on June 6. But the game is already giving people something to talk about, and it is that, just as it happened with Overwatch 2the new version of Devil implements a “battle pass” that is generating controversy and discussions.

The battle pass Diablo IV It works like many, if you don’t pay you advance but you don’t get all the rewards, if you pay you get all the rewards by meeting the objectives that are asked of you to generate experience and, finally, there is the possibility of giving more money in exchange for a boost to advance a few How many levels without the need to play.

This made longtime players and Blizzard fans look back, remembering the time when games were made with the aim of shocking and captivating an audience about the need to constantly generate money, bringing this type of opinion to Reddit. .

“When companies realized they could make money, they took control. Money is the only language a great company speaks. Things won’t change until companies see losses.”

The criticism is evident just by taking a look at games like Overwatch 2, which included a Battle Pass that is still seen as bare, poorly planned, and with lousy rewards that offer no real incentive to pay. The situation is worse if you compare the “free” rewards of Overwatch before the software was updated to make it what nobody seems to consider a sequel. The community is afraid of this happening to Diablo IV since they saw the following image published:

Another faction of gamers came out to defend Blizzard’s title, arguing that the battle pass has no impact on players. Part of this controversy stems from the community not being happy with how things were handled in Devil Immortal.

Via: 3D Games

