Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Diablo IV is now available on Xbox Game Pass. The launch of Diablo IV marked a significant record for Blizzard, positioning itself as the company's fastest-selling game in June last year, when it released on PlayStation, PC and Xbox. One of the strengths of Diablo IV is certainly the possibility of enjoying cross-play and shared progress between different platforms. This feature allows players to resume their adventure from any device or join friends, regardless of the gaming platform chosen, ensuring an unprecedented experience in terms of accessibility and flexibility.

No less important is the announcement of the upcoming expansion “Vessel of Hatred”. This addition promises to take players even deeper into the dark narrative of Diablo IV, exploring new aspects of the evil plans of the Prime Evil Mephisto and enriching the game with new challenges and mysteries to discover. Given the release on the new platform, Adam Jackson, Lead Class Designer, shared some suggestions for new players: “An ideal class to start with, really accessible, is the sorcerer. He has a lot of different playstyles: he can be used in melee or ranged. To build the character you choose an element, you find interesting things within that element and you have fun with it. There are abilities like teleportation, or you can stay safe with the fire shield; in short , there is something for every eventuality. For more experienced players who enjoy a style of play where greater dexterity is required, the cutthroat is the most suitable. The cutthroat, in fact, in fact, tons of skill options in set-style up and payoff to try”.