Diablo IVthe action RPG developed by Blizzard Entertainment, once again faces a wave of “review bombing” from its fan base. This latest effort to bombard the game with negative reviews comes as a response to the recent update to the Season 1, which introduced changes that have not been well received by players. This is the second time the game has been subject to negative reviews from users on the review aggregation site. Metacriticfurther highlighting the gap between the initial praise from critics and the dissatisfaction from die-hard fans.

At the time of its release, Diablo IV it received acclaim from critics, but faced criticism from fans due to server issues, microtransactions, and its focus on the live service model. The first attempt at review bombing saw the game’s user score drop to a pitiful 4.8, in stark contrast to the overall score of 87 awarded by critics.

Although over time the fans became enthusiastic about Diablo IV, but the latest update has reignited discontent and kicked off the current negative review blitz campaign. The recent 1.1 patch brought significant changes to the classes, including nerfs, which has left many players frustrated and disappointed.

The impact of the current attack on the user’s score of Diablo IV it has been substantial. The score has dropped to 4.0, with over 2,000 negative reviews on the version alone. pc, outnumbering the mixed and positive reviews combined. The number of negative reviews continues to grow and it looks like this trend could continue for several more days.

Why are players unhappy with the Season 1? The main criticisms in Reddit they focused on making the game feel even more tedious and slow than it already was. Several requested quality-of-life improvements were absent, and the Sorcerer class, widely considered the worst in the game, was further nerfed.

Helltide enemies have been leveled up, and the cost to unlock Gift of Tortured Mysteries chests, which can be obtained from Helltide events, has been increased by over 40%. This was especially frustrating because it made running Helltides much longer and less rewarding.

The developers of Diablo IV they also made significant reductions to item critical hit damage modifiers and vulnerable damage. Since character builds pretty much required focusing on these stats due to how powerful they were, this inevitably left players unsatisfied.

Given the severe negative reaction, Blizzard Entertainment has announced plans to hold an emergency meeting called “Campfire Chat” on Friday, July 21. During this event, the developers will address concerns raised by the player base and possibly discuss their plans to address issues reported by the community.

Via: AFK Gaming

Editor’s note: Let’s hope that after that meeting an update will be prepared that corrects the problems, it’s not like Overwatch 2 it’s not doing so well either.