Blizzard Entertainment announced the dates for the open beta of Diablo IVwhich would be available for two weekends on the systems to which the game will arrive.

That is, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. The first test is for those who have early access to this title and are the ones who pre-ordered it. This is how you will enjoy what this sequel offers from March 17 to 29 of this year.

Regarding the second test of the open beta of Diablo IV It will take place from March 24 to 26 and can be tested by all players on the platforms mentioned above.

Now, how much of the game will be available? Well, its initial part, which includes the Prologue and the entire Act 1. However, they do have a level cap of 25. The company plans to share more details about the beta in the coming weeks.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

So it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for official blog posts, and incidentally, for the next live stream featuring the game’s developers.

This will take place on February 28 starting at 11:00 am PT, which would be 1:00 pm according to Mexico City time. Through this streaming, which will be available on Twitch and YouTube, more details will come about the open beta of Diablo IV.

When will Diablo IV be released?

The realization of this open beta of Diablo IV it is essential to debug the game as much as possible, which is scheduled to launch on June 6, 2023. That day it will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC worldwide.

It is for the same reason that tests are necessary so that players have the best experience. The load that the servers will experience is something that has to be quantified.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

For the same reason, it does not hurt that they are on the lookout for the transmission at the end of the month. This will feature Lead World Designer Art Peshkov, Lead System Designer Meng Song, and Game Director Joe Shely.

They will all talk about the work they are doing with this Blizzard game and will touch on the subject of the open beta. This title is one of the great releases of 2023.

