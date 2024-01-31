













So due to the time difference it will start at 12:00 p.m. based on central Mexico time. The idea of ​​this campaign is that a mysterious phenomenon is manifesting in the tabernacles of Sanctuary.

It is due to the above that the tabernacles in Diablo IV They will be flooded with power that is not only immense but also prosperous.

When players activate them they will gain a 50% XP bonus and 30% movement speed.

But it won't be the only thing, since they will still receive Favor of the Ancestors reputation. Luckily the Lunar Awakening understands more and among this is a new center that appeared in the northern region of Ked Bardu.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

Players will find Ying-Yue, leader of the Moon Night Market, and where the Favor of the Ancestors reputation can be exchanged for attractive rewards.

Regarding the location of the Lunar Sanctums, they are throughout Sanctuary, both in dungeons and outside.

You just have to activate them and kill the enemies that appear to gain reputation. Its operation is similar to those common in Diablo IV but with extra bonuses.

Nightmare Dungeon Seals have a chance to have the Favor of the Ancients dungeon affix. This guarantees that there are Lunar Sanctums in that dungeon.

Likewise, players will receive a 10% glyph experience bonus upon finishing the dungeon.

During this event Diablo IV It is possible to reach a total of 10 Favor of the Ancients reputation levels and unlock six lunar-themed rewards.

