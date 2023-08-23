













During the presentation at the Opening Night Live, Rod Ferguson thanked all the players who have been at the foot of the canyon enjoying Diablo IV. He also introduced actress and producer Gemma Chan, who is the new addition to the game’s dubbing cast.

In Season of Blood, you will combat the vampire uprising in Sanctuary, while harnessing their power for your own benefit and gem will be the voice of the main character, Erys the Vampire Slayer.

Source: Blizzard

With their help, you can learn new supernatural powers to protect Sanctuary from the vampiric threat and finally face the vampire lord. In addition to the new powers, there will be a new series of quests to discover, 5 late game bosses with the ability to grant specific unique and ultra unique items, and quality of life upgrades.

Likewise, it was also revealed that, since its launch, this Blizzard game had 12 million players and was played 1.3 billion hours, which is an average of 100 hours per player.

Diablo IV will get quality of life improvements

On the other hand, in addition to the announcements about the second season, Diablo IV You will also get several improvements in your quality of life:

More efficient inventory management for gems.

Capacity upgrades from Paragon Points, Skill Points, Potion Charges, and Obols carry over to the next Season when achieved with an Eternal or Realm character from the previous Season.

Changes to the functionality of status effects such as Vulnerable, Overpower, Critical Strike Damage, and Elemental Resistances.

All of the above updates and the ability for bosses to drop unique and ultra-unique items will be available in the Seasonal realm and the Eternal realm.

