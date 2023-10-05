













Diablo IV announces its arrival on Steam with the start of its next season









Just as you just read it, Diablo IV will make the leap to Steam and so many people will be able to play this recent Blizzard release that never stops receiving updates, in this case it would be the Season of Blood.

It is worth noting that this game will not only be on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Battle.net can now be purchased from Steam. To that we must add that all game progress will continue to be crossed, so if you started on a console, you can continue from PC.

What’s coming in Diablo IV: Season of Blood?

This season, join the Vampire Hunter Erys to face a new bloodthirsty threat in Sanctuary. In this adventure, players will be able to use Vampiric Powers that provide a wide variety of powerful and dark abilities for your character to fight like a vampire.

New monsters appeared with the arrival of the vampire Lord Zir. Face new enemies called bloodtrackerwho look and behave like players and use tainted class abilities.

In it Blood Harvest seasonal event You will be more likely to receive Powerful Blood and Covenant Armor.

Source: Blizzard

When the Season of the Wicked ends, all seasonal characters will be transferred to the Eternal Realm and all items in that character’s chest from the Season of the Wicked will go to a new chest tab in the Eternal Realm.

There will be five late game bosses who will be the Beast in the Ice, the Dark Master, Varshan, the echo of Duriel and Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint.

Diablo IV will receive quality of life updates

New players can now skip campaign when you finish the prologue with one of the characters and from there you can move on.

Renown rewards you earn in the Eternal or Seasonal Realm carry over from season to season. Unique rewards earned for renown now persist for new characters created by players within the same match type. Extreme renown rewards will be tied per account to the player’s other Extreme characters, and non-Extreme characters will have rewards tied to that character type.

Source: Blizzard

Earn XP and reach level 100 about 40% faster compared to Season of the Evil.

Improvements to Nightmare Dungeons They include teleportation into the dungeon, higher monster density, tougher NPC companions, and fewer instances of retracing your steps.

The advanced gaming experience was greatly improved with the introduction of boss scaling, as players will be able to Attack the 5 new and returning late game bosses to obtain items unique and ultra-unique that have a much higher frequency of appearance. Legion events and world bosses appear more frequently, among other late-game improvements.

Many inventory and object management settings (for example, gems are now craft materials) that reduce the inventory overload that generated unnecessary trips to the town. Players are also prevented from losing an Extreme character’s progress due to connectivity issues through changes to Escape Scrolls.

The mounts They now move faster, are more agile, and have the ability to break through barricades.

And much more, including updates to towns, improvements to events and monster density, changes to elemental resistances and status effects, and UI and user experience features.

What do you think of these settings? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

