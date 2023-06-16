First records for Diablo IV from Blizzard Entertainment: in the four days since the start of early access, on June 1, the title has already been played for 93 million hours, equal to over 10,000 years and, at the time of launch, it was already Blizzard Entertainment’s best-selling game ever. On Twitch, where in recent years the community has helped to carry on the myth of Diablo, in recent days streamers from all over the world have dedicated long gameplay sessions to Diablo IV, insights and huge space to explore the incredible world of Sanctuary , further expanded in this fourth chapter. On Twitch Italia, in the first week in which Diablo IV was available for purchase, the game was the most viewed, collecting a total of over 18 million viewed minutes.

Furthermore, a tournament was organized shortly before the official release, which saw streamers Kurolily, Sabaku, Pow3r and PlayerInside compete against four Spanish streamers in a Gold Rush. “The story of Twitch and Diablo began as early as 2011, and tells of communities that became passionate about a game, which fueled its myth, making it one of the greatest successes of a live streaming service that at the time moved its first steps into the digital world. Today, after more than a decade, this story has proven that it still has a lot to say” comments Jannik Hülshoff, Senior Director of EMEA Partnerships at Twitch. “Diablo IV has confirmed, once again, how profound they are the bonds that titles like this are able to stimulate, between people, between streamers and their communities. And we are happy that Twitch is increasingly the space where these relationships have the opportunity to grow ”.