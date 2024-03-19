With March just a few days away from coming to an end, Xbox has shared the list of titles coming to Game Pass starting today. On this occasion we find a selection made up of titles such as The Quarry, Evil West and Diablo IVone of the most anticipated titles by fans of this service.

That's right, with the purchase of Activision Blizzard finalized, fans have been wondering when the titles from these companies will be available on Xbox Game Pass. While we still have no information related to Call of Duty, We know that Diablo IV will finally arrive on this service on March 28. See the complete list below:

Lightyear Frontier (Previous) (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) – Now available

The Quarry (Cloud and Console) – March 20

Evil West (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 21

Terra Invicta (Previous) (PC) – March 26

Diablo IV (Console and PC) – March 28

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 28

Open Roads (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 28

Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – April 1

F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play – April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 2

This is a great list. Not only Diablo IV is positioned as the great inclusion to the service, but Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged and Superhot: Mind Control Delete They are also fantastic games that all users should try. Let us remember that Only users with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to enjoy the Blizzard title.

The selection on this occasion makes clear the benefits that Xbox Game Pass has, and as time goes by, more and more quality games were added to this service. We can only wait for information related to the arrival of Call of Duty. On related topics, creators of Ori launch strong criticism against Game Pass. Likewise, the SpongeBob game unexpectedly arrives on this platform.

Editor's Note:

Diablo IV was one of the games I couldn't play last year, and I can't wait to give this title a chance through Game Pass. Similarly, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged It's something that evaded me, and I'll surely give it a try the moment it becomes available.

Via: Xbox