“Hell welcomes you“. This is the sentence that opens the new trailer of Diablo IV in which, accompanied by the splendid voice of the American singer-songwriter Billie Eilishwe would be able to see the various classes present in the game grappling with some of the hellish fights in which we will take part when we finally have it in our hands. And it is therefore on the magnificent notes of “You Should See Me in a Crown” that we will see a Barbariana Enchantera Cutthroata Druid it’s a Necromancer slaughter demons down in hell where evidently they are less welcome than Activision Blizzard want us to believe. Other entity that undoubtedly stands out in the brief minute of the trailer is Lilithprobable final boss of the game and now an iconic character of the latter, is shown for a few seconds engaged in a battle with the players making us, if it wasn’t before, clear that sooner or later we will have to face this menacing demon.

Whether she is the one who, according to Billie Eilish, will we see crowned? The time has not yet come to say it. In the meantime, we just have to wait for the next one June 6th because finally the opportunity to explore hell in first person and face the numerous enemies present in the new title of the famous saga of Activision Blizzard.