













Diablo IV already surpassed 666 million dollars in sales at its launch

One fact that we should not lose sight of is that Diablo IV It became the best-selling game in the history of Blizzard. But, that was not the only data that came to light…

276 billion demons killed since Early Access: 35 times the world’s population.

Players have been defeated more than 316 million times.

More than 5 million of those vanquished went to the hands of the Butcher.

But they’re not going it alone: ​​Players have teamed up with friends more than 166 million times.

163 players have reached the maximum level in Hardcore mode, where deaths are permanent.

One fact that you should not lose sight of is that Diablo IV was the most watched game on Twitch since early access between June 1 and 9, breaking multiple viewing records. Blizzard.

Source: Ubisoft

“On behalf of Blizzard, we want to thank the millions of players around the world who are a part of Diablo IV”, declared Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “DIV is the result of our incredible teams working together to create and support genre-defining games, create legendary worlds, and inspire memories to last a lifetime. We are humbled by the response received, proud of the team, and remain committed to listening to our players and ensuring that Diablo continues to exceed expectations for years to come.”.

What is the price of Diablo IV?

In the event that you are already looking to buy Diablo IV, we tell you the different prices at which you can find it.

Devil Price Standard Edition – PC 1,399 MXN Digital Deluxe – PC 1,799 MXN Ultimate edition – PC $1,999 Standard Edition – Xbox $1,399 Digital Deluxe – Xbox 1,799 MXN Ultimate Edition – Xbox 1,999 MXN Standard Edition – PlayStation $69.99 Digital Deluxe – PlayStation $89.99 Ultimate Edition – PlayStation $99.99

Will you buy it? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.