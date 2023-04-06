The development team of Diablo IV has shared with everyone a video that tells the stages of the game after having passed through the story, an important stage as we know but which, as many players of the title know, it is a rite of passage to then reach what is the real content of the game or rather the Endgame as defined by everyone.

The game world is huge and after finishing the main story we could face the World Levels that as the level increases, the rewards in terms of legendary items and generic perks will increase. The old “Paragon” system i.e. i Levels of Excellence known in Diablo III they come back to dominate here too, pushing our hero beyond level 50even allowing us to enhance theSkill tree unlocking Glyphs And Benefits that will fit the build we are intent on building.

As we know in Diablo IV there is a Codex of Power that is, a sort of archive that contains the powers of the legendary objects that we have extracted from the objects, defined Wait which can be inserted into weapons and armor that we will find to make them legendary in turn. Many Aspects will result hidden in the course from the Shipments allowing us to play the same missions from the past differently to obtain such powers.

There are up to 120 Expeditions in the world of Sanctuary and each of them can (or rather, “should” if you know what we mean) be transformed into a Nightmare expedition: through the use of the object Signet of the Nightmare you can upgrade the level of the challengea bit like what happened in the Gates of Diablo III that could be played on increased difficulty which, leads to increased rewards as well as an increase in the degree of challenge.

Once the main story is over, the player may come across defined areas Hell Tide i.e. parts of the game world infested with Powerful bosses that will drop shards to be exchanged in the city or at certain chests to get even more powerful items. We could then reach theWhisper Tree and get i Whispers of the Dead: objectives that once the assignment is completed and returned to the tree will give us a Big Chest of Rewards.

There is also a free zone where the fight can also take place between players, defined Fields of Hate: in this scenario you will have to complete objectives such as the purification of a city or the search for certain objects while, for no apparent reason, you may be attacked by players. PvP could be devastating in Diablo IV, stay alert!

These are the main innovations that the team has shared with everyone in the video that you find at the bottom of this article: the next appointment with the developers is scheduled for April 20th with new updates and a special guest, lo YouTuber Rhykker famous content creator of the world of Diablo.