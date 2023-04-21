The rumors chased each other for days about Social Networksand now the confirmation has also arrived from blizzards: you will be able to try again Diablo IV before the launch, scheduled for June 6, 2023. Starting from Friday 12th to Sunday 14th May, the game will be open to everyone and all the elements that have characterized the past weekends will be available Beta.

The gameplay has undergone some important changes, based on the feedback that players have released during the past test weekends, which will be active in this new Beta. So it is recommended, even for those players who have fully immersed themselves in the game, to try it again in its new form.

The developers define this new weekend of Beta testing “slam servers“, a sign that their intention is to open the servers to as many players as possible to make the most of them in view of the global launch, expected precisely for June 6, 2023.