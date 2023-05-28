blizzards recently revealed a new event that will reward the first 1000 players which will reach the level 100 in Diablo IV. However, this challenge has made many players turn up their noses.

Think you can cheat death? Reach level 100 in hardcore mode and tweet #Diablo4Hardcore with a trial to have your name immortalized on a statue of Lilith. Only the first 1000 players will be eligible for the prize. The event will start on June 1st.

This is how Blizzard presented the event. As mentioned, however, the challenge it was not well received by all players. In fact, some on the Diablo IV subreddit have raised several concerns, underlining how those who have had the game in advance could take advantage of itsince they have already had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the game system and the fights.

Rod Fergusson of Blizzard returned these objections to the sender, reminding the community that starting Friday all those who had early access to Diablo IV they had their characters and progress deleted.

Despite this, some have argued that this is not enough and are calling for anyone to have access to Diablo IV beforehand participation in the competition is prohibited. This is how one user responded to Rod Fergusson on Twitter.

A player who already knows everything about bosses, how to equip and how to level up will have an advantage over a player who has never done it. Just like someone who has trained for a marathon months in advance will win a race against someone who has just heard of it.

Currently, Blizzard has not responded to those complaints nor has it reviewed the eligibility requirements for that event. We will update you if anything changes in the next few hours.