Are you a fan of Diablo IV and can’t wait to try it beta of the anticipated Blizzard game? You have come to the right place! Multiplayer.it will distribute as of March 16, 2023at 12:00, well 100 access keys which will allow you to participate in the trial phase in early access, starting at 17:00 on March 17th. On this occasion, the initiative will be reserved for Multiplayer.it Plus subscribers, as a thank you to our most loyal readers.

We therefore invite you to introduce yourself here on the website at 12:00 on 16 March 2023, so as not to miss this opportunity. All you have to do is reach this page, remembering to be connected to your account.

We repeat that the number of Diablo IV keys available is limited to 100 units, therefore not all Multiplayer.it Plus subscribers will be able to obtain early access to the beta. The fastest will win! We also see some other details on the use of the access key to the Diablo IV beta.