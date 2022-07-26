The players of Diablo: Immortal they are losing millions of Battle Pass experience points due to a bug, which doesn’t seem to have been fixed even after Blizzard posted a hotfix.

For several days, players have been reporting that the Diablo Immortal Battle Pass does not “accept” experience points. The bug it does not affect all players, but those who are suffering are more than enough to make noise on social networks. On Reddit for example, it is reported that the XP animation activates, but the XP bar does not grow.

Blizzard, via its community lead for Diablo Immortal, posted a message on Reddit stating that they are aware of the problem and have shared an update to try to fix it. The fix should also have calculated the lost experience points and reassigned them. This happened on July 23, 2022.

Diablo Immortal

Two days later, however, other player reports popped up indicating the presence of the Diablo Immortal bug, which clearly hasn’t been fixed for everyone. Some players claim to have obtained one instead half correction: XP is now correctly awarded, but the lost ones are not available again.

So let’s hope that Blizzard can correct the problem as soon as possible. Seeing your progress in Diablo Immortal undermined is certainly not positive and users may decide to leave the game, thus also causing a decrease in earnings for the company.

At the very least, Diablo Immortal arrived in China and immediately became first.