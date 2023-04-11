













Diablo Immortal will offer better rewards for those who have premium battle pass

That is what the new patch of this Free-to-Play or F2P game will include, which will be available in America on April 12 and a day before in the rest of the world. This will bring adjustments to the gifts of the Empowered and Collector passes of this video game.

And what can be achieved? Those who purchase one of the premium battle passes will receive three normal gems, each at ranks 5 and 35.

The two-star Legendary gem, Fervent Fang, is the reward at rank 20 and will replace another similar gem, the one-star Seled’s Awakening.

This was previously given away at ranks 5, 20, and 35. Those who purchase the Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass will get much more.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

Thanks to the update Devil Immortal these types of passes will receive a new monetary unit, Battle Archive Coins, which are applicable in certain ranks.

With the Collector’s Empowered Pass these can be used to trade in additional gems, cosmetic items, and other items that appeared in previous Battle Passes.

It is necessary to point out that the items available in the Battle Archive store will rotate each season.

Where apparently there will be no changes is in the free battle pass that this video game has. But the new patch will improve the PvP (Player vs. Player) battlefield experience.

Blizzard seeks to optimize matchmaking or pairing, while punishing those who ‘dodge’ the waiting line. Those who repeatedly cancel matches will not be able to participate for at least five minutes and will receive a warning.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

The new patch Devil Immortal makes it easier to manage Paragon Points. Blizzard is removing a seven day counter that resets them and what you build with them will be part of the equipment stored in the Armory.

The idea is to offer more flexibility to players. Especially in the way they play with their characters. Also new are two limited-time events, Shady Stock and Into the Dark Wood.

In addition to Devil Immortal We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.