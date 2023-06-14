













Diablo Immortal will celebrate its first anniversary with an update loaded with content | EarthGamer

Starting June 15, players will be able to embark on the Cradle of the Ancients. A new mystical island that expands the main quest and gives us more side quests, missions and enemy types. Not to mention, it will have a hell of a higher difficulty to test all your skills.

Players will also receive two additional core team slots. In addition, they will be able to equip two sets at the same time which will give them more possibilities in combat. Likewise, each class will have an additional ability that is unlocked at level 53, which will be useful in a group or to improve the toolkit of each class.

Source: Blizzard

The new update of Devil Immortal It will change the Inferlicary system a bit. Six new bosses and a new mode called Inferlicario Avalanche will be added. As players progress more bosses will be unlocked.. Defeating them will give us the opportunity to obtain exclusive decorative rewards.

Finally there will be a PvP Conqueror event to get legendary rewards by completing tasks and daily challenges. POf course we can not forget about a new class that will arrive very soon. Will they jump back to Diablo Immortal?

