With a Twitter post, Blizzard announced that Diablo Immortal has reached altitude 30 million installations in the world between PC, iOS and Android a few days after the debut of free-to-play in China. To celebrate, players will receive new ones rewards by logging in.

On July 24, we reported that Diablo Immortal was at 20 million players. In less than a week, therefore, another 10 million players have joined, many of them Chinese, since the game was launched in China a few days ago, to be precise on July 25, after a last-minute postponement.

As mentioned at the beginning, to celebrate the milestone Blizzard will give away gods bonus to all Diablo Immortal players when they log in, which are not specified in the tweet above, but which we assume will once again be a legendary crest, several gold variants and a few other little extras.

Diablo Immortal is recording excellent numbers despite the criticisms received at launch for microtransactions. Just a few days ago it also surpassed $ 100 million in revenues on iOS and Android mobile devices.