The date of exit from Diablo Immortal will be announced by Blizzard shortly, during a special event. When? The appointment is set for April 25th at 1.30pm, Italian time.

Last month, pre-registrations for Diablo Immortal were opened on the App Store and there was also talk of a possible launch date on iOS And Android for the mobile game: June 30th.

As reporter Jason Schreier pointed out, the announcement will coincide with Activision Blizzard’s last fiscal quarter report, and this is certainly not a coincidence.

Not only that: Schreier also recalled that over the next few weeks Blizzard should announce at least one of its mobile projects related to the Warcraft universe.

You can find out the latest details on Diablo’s mobile reduction by taking a look at our tried and tested Diablo Immortal.