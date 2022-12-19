Blizzard has released a new update for Diablo Immortal, dubbed Terror’s Tide, which is causing quite a few problems to the game. In fact it has broken servers and made it unplayable.

Players complain about being constantly kicked out of sanctuary and not being able to play. Of course the request is for a quick fix.

Diablo Immortal’s new update is the biggest of the post-launch ones, so it’s no surprise that it also introduced some problems (it’s not standard practice, but it happens often). He adds a new zone, new bosses and expands the Helliquary. Launched on December 14th, it immediately started causing problems, generating a lot of frustration in the community, which was very vocal in asking for a solution.

According to the game’s official Twitter account and technical support, the servers are running smoothly. Be that as it may, the hope is that, given the wave of protests, the developers will begin to investigate how to deal with the situation.

To have further details about the game, read our review of Diablo Immortal, where we wrote:

Diablo Immortal is an excellent title, which raises the bar for mobile action RPGs and is unlikely to be surpassed: this is a fact. At the same time, it is a free-to-play game spoiled by a potentially aggressive monetization system, which, if on the one hand does not impose particular obstacles with respect to the progression in the campaign (albeit net of some moments in which experience must be forcibly increased ), on the other hand, it clearly limits the aspects related to looting which have always been an integral part of the experience offered by the Blizzard series. A very nice game but with a diabolical soul: in fact we didn’t expect anything different.