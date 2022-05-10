The Realm of Damnation is the last of the areas presented for Diablo Immortal, the personal hell of a demon lord named Skarn. After the defeat of the First Evils in Diablo II, war broke out in hell although it remained a mystery whether Skarn conquered the land by rallying an army or simply taking advantage of the chaos.

“What is clear about Skarn is his constant interest in humanity, “says narrator Ryan Quinn.” In just a few years he has amassed a huge number of followers who try and deceive to increase their ranks among the Western realms. of creation is almost at their disposal“.

The Kingdom of Damnation will be reachable from a totally opposite place in terms of temperature, between frozen expanses, swamps and cemeteries, with Frozen Tundra standing out, as per previous presentation.

“At the end of the Frozen Tundra story mission, you will follow Skarn to his lair and find out what he has planned for humanity and the Worldstone, but you will not immediately find yourself face to face with the Lord of Damnation or all of his forces.”

Also presented a new dungeon, Pit of Anguishwith a new boss named Zaka extremely “bloodthirsty”.

Source 1: PCGamesNSource 2: Blizzard