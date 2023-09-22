













Diablo Immortal releases update called Dark Rebirth









Here you must explore dark and iconic locations from the universe of Devil with Tristram Cathedral, a familiar dungeon packed with spooky new challenges. To that we must add that you can play Alley of Blood, a new version of multiplayer mode in PvP teams.

Diablo Immortal: Everything you need to know about Dark Rebirth

Revisit iconic locations from the Diablo universe through the Mad King’s mansion and the new dungeon of Tristram Cathedral, where you will fight against The Butcher and a new evil enemy.

Blood Alley is a new team PvP activity in which Shadow Clans can prove their worth in the Shadow War and face off against Immortals for bonuses in the Vigil of Swords, the new component of the Cycle of Strife.

On the other hand, from September 21 at 03:00 am to October 5 at 03:00 am (server time), a 4 vs. 4 version of Blood Alley will be available. This mode is perfect for new players, players not participating in the Contest Cycle, and those who want more experience.

Players will have two ways to participate in the Vigil of Swords, either with the prediction system or with the spectator mode. Within the Factions menu in the Contest Cycle tab, players can view the status of the conflict between the Shadows and the Immortals and predict who they think will win. Those who make a prediction will receive rewards and those who get it right will receive additional rewards.

Source: Blizzard

The Revolt of Champions limited-time event It will be available from September 21 at 03:00 am to October 8 at 03:00 am (server time). Embark on the Champions Revolt tasks to receive Champion Commendations, and when you have enough, exchange them for rewards such as Gold, Waste Materials, Enchanted Dust, legendary items, Telluric Pearls, and legendary Crests.

Besides the above, we will add more things in this update, such as 3 new Legendary Gems, the Season 18 Battle Pass, new decorative items in the Ghost Market, the return of Recruit a Friend, Starving Moon and much more.

Will you get into the new content of Devil Immortal? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

