As expected, during today’s live broadcast dedicated to Diablo Immortal, Blizzard has announced the release date of the mobile title. The game will be available on iOS and Android starting in June 2, 2022. But that’s not all: the PC version of Diablo Immortal (in Open Beta version), which will support cross-play and cross-progression with other platforms. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer that you can admire in the player above.

At the launch of Diablo Immortal, six classes will be available: the Barbarian, the Crusade, the Demon Hunter, the Nun, the Necromancer and the Sorceress. Pre-registrations for Diablo Immortal are already open on the official Blizzard website, which you can reach at this address.

The Blizzard developers explained that publishing Diablo Immortal also on PC was an idea discussed for much of the development of the title, with the aim of reaching as many users as possible, especially the most passionate fans, who notoriously play mainly on this. platform.

The team reassures PC gamers that Diablo Immortal’s controls have been meticulously adapted for mouse and keyboard and will be familiar to anyone who has played previous games in the series.

“To stay true to the Diablo experience, we’ve meticulously adapted the mobile touch and swipe controls to the classic and timeless mouse and keyboard. Just like in previous Diablo titles, you will have to click with the left mouse button to make the character move and attack monsters, while pressing the keyboard keys to use skills and drink potions“, reads the official post published by Blizzard.

“The process of determining our default command system took several iterations with the various feedback obtained from the in-game tests. We experimented with alternative configurations that didn’t quite fit perfectly, ultimately opting to revert to the classic scheme with a few minor tweaks. ”

In the same way, the interface, the menus, the chat have also been adapted to guarantee the best possible experience in front of a monitor and the controller supportwith freely configurable buttons.

What do you think, will you try Diablo Immortal? And if so, will you play it on mobile or PC?