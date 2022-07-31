With a post on Twitter, Blizzard announced that Diablo Immortal has reached 30 million installations between PC, iOS and Android within days of its debut in China. To celebrate the milestone, players will receive new rewards by logging in.

So, according to the performance of the title, the players have increased by 10 million in less than a week, since on July 24 they were still at 20. Obviously having entered a huge territory like China where then games of the genre are a lot beloved, it served as a springboard for the game.

30M mortals and plenty of demons slain. 🔥 Log in to claim your rewards. pic.twitter.com/pmfuXBYTp3 – Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) July 30, 2022



As mentioned, to celebrate this incredible milestone Blizzard will give bonuses to all Diablo Immortal players when they log in, even if the tweet does not indicate what kind of bonus it is, but which can be assumed to be of a high level as already the previous gifts.