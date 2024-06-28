The effect is that some very menacing undead are crowding around frozen portals that have appeared outside Sanctuary, fueling Diablo’s strength the only one really happy with the news.

Activision Blizzard has announced the new mobile action RPG crossover event Diablo Immortal and World of Warcraft , called Diablo Immortal x World of Warcraft. It will take place from July 4th at 03:00 to July 26 at 03:00 (server time) and will give players the chance to participate at the Shadow of the Frozen Throne event where by fate’s will, the mysterious Frostbringer blade belonging to the feared Lich King has materialized in Sanctuary.

It’s very cold

Players will then have to find the portals and put on a thermal shirt to face the freezing cold and kill the invaders who have found a home within them. More seriously, They will have a new power at their disposal to help them do so: Frost from the Frozen Throne.. Let’s see how it works: “getting rid of 5 monsters increases your damage by 10% for 10 seconds. Summons an undead warrior to fight for you (up to 5).”

One of the event gates

The publisher specifies that log in to Diablo Immortal during the event will yield the Frozen Grief Avatar Frame, while completing the event will yield the Frostmourning Weapon cosmetic item.

Who will complete a purchase with real currency in Diablo Immortal until July 26th, he will also receive the Path Portal to Icecrown, naturally inspired by the world of World of Warcraft.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play action role-playing game available for iOS, Android and PC systems.