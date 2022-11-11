Some players of Diablo Immortal they felt insulted from the miserable compensation offered by Blizzard for the destruction of their clans due to a bug, introduced with the highly anticipated merging of servers.

Despite admitting the problem, Blizzard gave affected players … his sincere apologies and a handful of gems and items, as well as some sage advice on how to refound clans.

Blizzard’s peace offering consists of two legendary crests, a handful of gems, material, and 30 Enchanted Dust. To be honest this is a good loot, but the problem is that the disbandment of the clans has caused players to lose their hard-earned ranks and achievements, so they would have preferred a restoration of their efforts, often significant in terms of commitment and of time spent, more than a few objects.

There are many players who have complained about the problem, too on the game’s official forums, but for now the only solution provided is to reform the clans from scratch. The problem is that it is not easy to do even this, because the aforementioned bug prevents in many cases from reforming clans, as explained by user Ragaara on Reddit.

In short, the problems of Diablo Immortal continue, with themerge servers which seems to have caused new and, in some cases, unsolvable. Let’s hope Diablo 4 doesn’t suffer from all of these issues.