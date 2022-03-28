Blizzard has opened the pre-registrations onApp Store of the iOS version of the highly anticipated, for years now, Diablo Immortal. Also in the Apple store appeared what could be the release date of the game: June 30, 2022.

As you can see from the brief announcement tweet, by pre-registering you will get some cosmetic items. In the event that 30 million pre-registrations are reached (a significant achievement), Blizzard will unlock theHoradrim Cosmetic Set. The Android version of Diablo Immortal has already been prerecordable for many months.

The first sortie into the mobile world of the Diablo franchise has made a lot of talk about itself since its announcement, which took place at BlizzCon 2018, where it did not receive favor from the public (to put it mildly). Since then the game has been postponed several times, following several tests that have led the developers to heavily modify it. The release has been set for 2022, but has not yet been made official.