Seven days ago it reached 20 million downloads, now it has been surpassed.

31 July 2022, 12:15 Comment By Adrian Mira

Diablo Immortal does not stop outdoing itself despite being one of the most criticized games in history for its controversial monetization system. A week ago we reported that the title had been downloaded more than 20 million times between iOS, Android and PC. This time they have been overcome in just seven days.

The official Diablo Immortal Twitter account has spoken again to inform and celebrate that have exceeded 30 million installations. In a week has been 10 millionof new users who have entered the title, or have downloaded it on other devices. Blizzard wants to reward users with a series of rewards you can now claim.

Diablo Immortal has surpassed 30 million downloadsDevil Immortal is being a economic successso much so that the title has managed to enter more than 100 million dollars in eight weeks only on mobile. That is, approximately more than 1 million dollars a day. Its controversial business model has caused the title to be the most criticized on Metacritic.

Without a doubt, the factor free to play It’s really helped Diablo Immortal continue to be downloaded millions of times. Its president has defended microtransactions claiming that this has allowed them to be free for millions of users.

