The Worldstone is in pieces, now it’s up to the heroes of Sanctuary to fend off the awakening horrors to try to recover them. Blizzard Entertainment today announced that, starting with June 2players from almost any region of the world will be able to answer the call against the Flaming Hells in Diablo Immortalthe first Blizzard title designed from the ground up for mobile devices, with the remaining regions of Asia Pacific opening weeks later.

All the details in the official press release:

In addition to offering a complete triple-A experience on mobile devices, the most ambitious title released in Diablo’s 25-year history will enter open beta on Windows PCs upon release. Diablo Immortal supports both cross-play and shared progress, allowing the heroes of Sanctuary to join the fight regardless of platform and being able to seamlessly switch from a mobile device to a PC and vice versa. The open beta on PC will include all game features, including cross-play and shared progress, and all progress will be retained after the beta.

“The demons of the Flaming Hells are ready to be slaughtered in the largest Diablo game Blizzard has ever released,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “As Blizzard’s first title designed from the ground up for mobile devices, it was important for us to deliver an experience worthy of the franchise, so we’ve done tons of testing, implemented tons of feedback, and created a game we’re immensely excited about. to share with players. We can’t wait to release this epic new element of the Diablo franchise and we’re no longer in the mood to bring everyone to Sanctuary. ”

With the fate of Sanctuary in their hands, players will be able to choose from six iconic classes of Diablo, Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer or Wizard, and set out on a journey through eight unique zones and the great city of Heart of the Brand. They will join new and familiar Diablo characters, including franchise patriarch Deckard Cain, on a mission that will take them on a hunt for fragments of the corrupted Worldstone before the forces of the Burning Underworld manage to recover them for their sinister purposes. ; is an entirely new epic story that takes place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III.

Diablo Immortal brings a completely new social MMOARPG (Online Massively Multiplayer Action RPG) experience to the series. Players will share a huge world with each other as they explore Sanctuary, form Brigades of up to eight members to tackle group challenges such as the challenging raid bosses of the Inferiquary, and join clans of up to 150 members to accomplish feats together. of clan.

The game also features a solid faction-based PvP system. Through the Cycle of Conflict, players will be able to gather to fight in a relentless war in which the best player on the server will obtain the Eternal Crown, becoming the leader of the Immortals. This will put him in the position of continually having to defend his kingdom through a variety of modes, including a brutal 1v30 match.

Diablo Immortal will be free-to-play with optional in-game purchases, ensuring that the key gameplay experience will always remain free. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, Diablo Immortal will be available upon release for iOS®, Android® and Windows® PC via Battle.net®. More than 30 million players have already pre-registered between the various platforms to have access to the game as soon as it is available, preparing for future battles. All players will receive the incredible cosmetic set from Horadrim to celebrate this milestone when the game is released. * And that’s just the beginning, as new free content will be released constantly for players for years to come, including new zones. , expeditions and character classes.