The GameInformer editorial team has published a full-bodied gameplay video of almost 28 minutes showing in action the PC version from Diablo Immortal, announced just a few minutes ago by Activision Blizzard. This is therefore an excellent opportunity to get an idea of ​​how the game with mouse and keyboard fares.

In case you didn’t know, today Blizzard unveiled the release date of Diablo Immortal and announced the PC version. The latter will be available in Open Beta to coincide with the launch on iOS and Android and will support cross-play and cross-progression.

In the video published by GameInformer we can see the PC version in action and get an idea of ​​how the interface and the game menus have been reworked to fit a menu. During the video it is also possible to listen to an interview with Rod Fergusson, general manager of the Diablo brand, in which he talks about the challenges faced by the development team to create the PC version of Immortal.

Diablo Immortal will be available for iOS, Android and PC (open beta) from June 2. Pre-registrations are open on the game’s official website, a this address.

Staying at Activision Blizzard, the company today released its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which denote net drops in revenues and profits compared to the previous year.