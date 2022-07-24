Blizzard announced that Diablo Immortal has passed the milestone of 20 million players on PC, iOS and Android less than two months after its launch, which took place last June 2. To celebrate this achievement all players will receive gods bonus.

Definitely excellent numbers, especially if considering the numerous criticisms addressed to the free-to-play game due to its monetization system, considered too intrusive and predatory. On the other hand, however, all the contents of the game are accessible without spending a single euro, with the microtransactions that concern the endgame and the process of “minmaxing” the statistics of your character, as also explained in our review of Diablo Immortal .

According to the Appmagic website, Diablo Immortal made about $ 49 million in microtransactions in the first month of launch. We are therefore talking about an average of over a million dollars per day, a sign that many players have decided to spend money on it regardless of the controversy.

As mentioned at the beginning, to celebrate Blizzard has decided to give bonuses, which consist of Legendary Crestgold and more for all players who log into the game.

This week Blizzard announced the arrival of important news for Diablo Immortal, including the long-awaited class change.