Blizzard Entertainment shared its plans for what players can expect from Devil Immortal in 2024, where the Age of Destruction takes place. It is for the same reason that demonic forces will threaten the Sanctuary.

Through updates, Walkers will be able to change to a new class, earn rewards that will celebrate the second year of this game for mobile and PC, and face the Lord of Terror, the powerful Devil.

The Age of Destruction Devil Immortal will begin with the next major Horror Cliff update.

In this wave of content and every day from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 1:00 am players will find Fissures of Terror portals.

These will appear in three areas randomly every 20 minutes. There, players will battle monsters to obtain Stygian Fragments, which can be used as offerings.

The offerings are made in the Stygian Capitals to call the boss, and upon defeating him in Devil Immortal Essence of Terror can be earned.

By using this you can face a greater test of courage, the Pillars of Oblivion, which are close to where the Fissures of Terror appear.

But they are only available when playing on Averno I difficulty or higher. Whoever succeeds will be able to receive the Eternal Equipment and more gifts. What was said before applies from January to March.

Terror is coming to Diablo Immortal. Head to our YouTube to watch the full update from our Devs, including what to expect for the rest of this year and in our upcoming 2.3 patch. pic.twitter.com/2zvM66a3tZ — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) March 21, 2024

From April to June in Devil Immortal There will be a new Paragon system, team system and Inferlicar bosses and game modes.

From July to September, Part 1 of the Ecunemic Stone Quest will begin, there will be an update to the dungeon and Cursed Towers, and a new cooperative mode.

And from October to December, Part 2 of the aforementioned feat will begin, in addition to a new area, Inferlicario bosses and much more coming to this video game.

To finish off Horror Precipice, a new pool of 56 affixes will be available.

Apart from Devil Immortal We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

