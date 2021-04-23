Diablo fans have been celebrating in recent months, since the announcement of the long-awaited remaster of Diablo 2 and the announcement of Diablo 4, it seems that we will be able to enjoy a constant arrival of quality content from this saga. In addition to the two titles mentioned, we cannot forget Diablo Immortal, the arrival of Diablo on mobile phones and that it shows enormous potential for its launch this year.

Today, from Blizzard they have announced the beginning of Diablo Immortal’s closed alpha, along with a flood of new information about mobile RPG.

Diablo Immortal closed alpha begins

Among the information they have shared, some of the most notable elements are the arrival of a new class, the Crusader, to the game. It is a class already known to Diablo 3 fans, whose gameplay is based on a mix between melee and caster, using melee weapons and holy magic. Two new zones are also added to the game and a new dungeon, the Cavern of Echoes.

Diablo 4 exposes information about the open world, PVP mode and much more

Another of the most notable additions is the inclusion of an 8 vs 8 player PvP arena Y a faction system, also focused on player versus player fighting. The latter is distantly reminiscent of the Alliance and Horde factions in World of Warcraft, Blizzard’s MMO. The absence of PvP mechanics was one of the most criticized aspects of Diablo 3, so this focus on player versus player suggests that Blizzard has paid attention to the opinions of fans of the saga.

Diablo Immortal is coming to Android, iPhone and iPad devices at some point to be determined of this year 2021.