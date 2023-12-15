Naturally, this is an excellent excuse to experience a new mission: Lost justice which will allow you to get to know this pleasant place better.

Diablo Immortal just got a new one free update : Broken Souls , as announced by Blizzard Entertainment. This is a large content pack that adds a new zone, the southern Dreadlands, where the terrifying Splintered live.

An artwork of Broken Souls

Broken Souls also introduces new creatures, i Families, who fight alongside the player providing benefits in combat. They can also be upgraded, becoming stronger. It is specified that there will be “various ways to obtain these Familiars, such as Summoning Contracts (available as loot or rewards), purchasing from the Familiar Store, Store Packages, event rewards, the Market and the Gift of the Abundance.”

What would a new territory be without new ones boss? Broken Souls introduces five of them. Plus there are new events, new legendary gems, the Rite of Purification daily activity and much more.

Before leaving you, we remind you that you can download Diablo Immortal from the App Store and Google Play.