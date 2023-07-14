Blizzard has announced the launch of the new class Of Diablo Immortal: The Blood Knight. This is the seventh class of the game, to the delight of those who love to grow different characters. The Blood Knights are masters of an ancient style of spear fighting, passed down from the Order to Gea Kul. Being connected in an ethereal way to the other Blood Knights, they must be resilient and fight the darkness within through a specific ritual to harness their power and face the forces that threaten Sanctuary.

“It’s really exciting to finally be able to introduce the Blood Knight to Sanctuary,” he said Peiwen Yao, executive producer. “This vampire class offers a dynamic, hybrid combat experience, giving players the choice between physical attacks and blood magic, or a combination of the two! We can’t wait to see what players will be able to do with this new skill set.”

“Diablo Immortal’s first year set a standard for this iconic game to come to mobile platforms,” ​​he said. Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo. “Now we go further: with the arrival of the ethereal Blood Knight, Diablo’s first new class in nearly ten years, we bring a different champion of darkness to Sanctuary. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating a year of extermination of the demons, regardless of experience level in Diablo Immortal.”