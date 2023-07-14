Blizzard has announced the launch of the new class Of Diablo Immortal: The Blood Knight. This is the seventh class of the game, to the delight of those who love to grow different characters. The Blood Knights are masters of an ancient style of spear fighting, passed down from the Order to Gea Kul. Being connected in an ethereal way to the other Blood Knights, they must be resilient and fight the darkness within through a specific ritual to harness their power and face the forces that threaten Sanctuary.
“It’s really exciting to finally be able to introduce the Blood Knight to Sanctuary,” he said Peiwen Yao, executive producer. “This vampire class offers a dynamic, hybrid combat experience, giving players the choice between physical attacks and blood magic, or a combination of the two! We can’t wait to see what players will be able to do with this new skill set.”
“Diablo Immortal’s first year set a standard for this iconic game to come to mobile platforms,” he said. Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo. “Now we go further: with the arrival of the ethereal Blood Knight, Diablo’s first new class in nearly ten years, we bring a different champion of darkness to Sanctuary. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating a year of extermination of the demons, regardless of experience level in Diablo Immortal.”
How do you use the Blood Knight?
Let’s read all the details provided by Blizzard on the new class and how it is inserted into the game:
Awakening Mission: Discover the origins of the Blood Knights through a new story-focused elite mission and experience their torment, necessary to harness the curse and prevent them from turning into conscienceless slaves.
Characteristic skills: The Blood Knight is a hybrid melee class that devours the life of its enemies, traps them in summoned shadows, and dispatches all opposition with knightly polearms.
– Shadowblade: A primary attack that can slash or throw a dagger.
– Bat Swarm: Summon a swarm of bats that deal damage and move on command.
– Bloodletting: Steal health from nearby enemies.
– Abomination: Kill enemies and absorb their blood to become more powerful, granting the Blood Rush and Crushing Fists abilities.
– Spit: Impales an enemy and stuns nearby ones.
– Mephitic Cloud: Dark mists obscure enemies’ field of vision.
New combat mechanics: each set of weapons provides a stance, and different stance effects can be achieved by switching weapons during combat. Posture effects are attribute bonuses with a temporary benefit and a 15-20 second cooldown when the posture is changed. Postures available for each class.
