Yesterday we brought you the news of a player who after spending $ 100,000 in microtransactions within Diablo Immortalhe wouldn’t be able to find people to play with through matchmaking.

Jtisallbusiness, as the player is called, said he has already tried to contact Blizzard directly through the forums and Twitter regarding his situation. The company responded by saying it was “aware of the problem”.

But now an update has arrived from the player, as Blizzard has contacted him. “Blizzard contacted me“said jtitsallbusiness, before stating that a Blizzard representative assured that the company had” approved a solution “that will be implemented in the” next few days “.”I can’t wait to see how the new system works. Hopefully it is designed in a better way“added the player.

“I really hope Blizzard creates a better way to talk to players about this title“said jtitsallbusiness.”When you invest a lot of money in a game, but even if you’re not investing a lot of money … you should have some sort of customer service to be able to talk and have your say if something is wrong.“.

