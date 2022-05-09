Diablo Immortal after a long time it recently received an official release date. While fans are happy to be able to get their hands on the game, there is one small problem that makes people worry: the microtransactions.

Several streamers had already criticized the “pay-to-win” system of the game, given that a lot of content will be paid and certainly not cheap. Asmongold also said about him recently, joking that he may not be able to afford Diablo Immortal streams.

“Okay guys, we’re going to have to do a sponsored streamin about it“the streamer jokingly stated in a recent video.”Yes, I need a small loan of $ 50,000 to play this mobile game“.

Diablo Immortal will arrive on June 2, 2022 and will be free-to-play, however it will offer players many opportunities to spend money on tons of powerful items. This will likely tip the scales in favor of those who pay.

Source: Dexerto