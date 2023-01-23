Blizzard has made known various intentions regarding content to be added to Diablo Immortal during 2023which also include a new additional class for game characters and also a fishing mini-gameapparently.

In a official post in the subReddit dedicated to Diablo Immortal, Blizzard has highlighted some of the innovations that are expected this year within the RPG for mobile and PC platforms, including new areas, story content and additional gameplay elements.

The new class, not yet revealed, represents one of the most important innovations, if not perhaps the greatest ever. According to various speculations by users, this could be represented by the Blood Knightwho appears to be a fighter specializing in hand-to-hand combat and blood-based skills, although that’s just a theory for now.

The other addition that has somewhat impressed users is the arrival of an activity linked to fishing, in some way. It would appear to be a real fishing mini-game, which would represent an absolute new entry for the Diablo series, but more details will come later.

From a narrative point of view, the story will focus on sanctuary, a land plagued by a constant demonic threat, with the Worldstone Shards leading to sudden and violent changes in the setting. Within this zone, new main and side story quests will continue the narrative of the game.

Last month, we saw the arrival of the Terror’s Tide expansion, which also caused some momentary problems for the game servers.