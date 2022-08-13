Through a long report by a group of Reddit users, we have a way to discover that Diablo Immortal includes a bug that decreases experience points earned.

Through the explanation we find that it is not clear how this bug triggers. The bug also activates differently in each area. Simply put, the players haven’t found a clear pattern or cause. The only certainty is clear that it leads to a loss of Experience Points in Diablo Immortal that sometimes even approaches 50%.

In the post some numerical examples are given and some ideas on the possible cause of this Diablo Immortal bug are proposed and discarded.

Diablo Immortal players are therefore asking for others feedback to try to understand what is happening, as well as obviously asking Blizzard itself to intervene on the matter.

A game like Diablo Immortal relies heavily on experience points earned and being penalized by tens of percentage points isn’t good for the game experience at all.

