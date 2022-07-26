The players of Diablo Immortal are reporting that a bug is affecting their battle pass, resulting in them losing XP points for gaining levels, despite Blizzard apparently launched a hotfix.

On Reddit, Diablo Immortal fans explain that while they continue to level up their Battle Pass, they do not receive any experience rewards, with some players claiming to have lost 5 million XP so far. “I’ve completed bounties and completed a battle pass rank“, writes a user.”The XP animation played but the XP bar didn’t increase at all“.

On July 24, a Blizzard community leader through Reddit explained that the developer was aware of the bug and was about to launch a hotfix, thus promising that the lost XP would be delivered to players.



The next day however some players continued to report the bug, while others claim that although their Battle Pass once again works normally, they have not been refunded for their lost XP.

For now, Blizzard hasn’t made any comments yet.

Source: GamesRadar