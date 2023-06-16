According to data.ai, Diablo Immortal has produced 525 million dollars of revenues in his first year on the market. Blizzard and NetEase’s mobile game has been downloaded 22 million times since its launch in June 2022. 36.8% of total revenues come from China and 24.4% from the United States, which are the two largest markets for Diablo Immortal.

The result allowed Diablo Immortal to enter the classification of the fastest mobile games to surpass the $500 million mark in revenue, which includes hits like Pokémon GO, Candy Crush Saga, and Genshin Impact. The next goal is to exceed one billion dollars in revenues.

Fastest mobile games to reach $500 million in revenue

It should be noted that the data does not take into account revenues from third-party stores and the PC version, of which we do not know the incidence.

In short, between Diablo Immortal and Diablo IV, which reached 666 million dollars in revenues in just five days, the series is more alive than ever.