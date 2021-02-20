What had been rumored for a long time came true: Diablo II is back. That’s through Diablo II: Resurrected, which will arrive this year on PC as well as consoles.

Blizzard Entertaiment shared the first trailer for this remake, and it certainly looks fantastic. The 2D graphics that the original had have been replaced by 3D models in real time. In charge of this game is the study Vicarious visions.

Diablo II: Resurrected will be released later this year

That was one of the main rumors out there, and now it’s fully confirmed. This game will be displayed at a resolution of 4K on the platforms that support it.

Vicarious created a new graphics engine that includes better lighting effects in addition to physics. But it also includes revamped animations and cinematics. Of course, the sound effects have also been improved, and the music itself, which will now have higher quality.

Blizzard is working on a remake of Diablo 2

Diablo II: Resurrected supports Dolby 7.1 Surround, which highlights its masterful soundtrack. J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertaiment, made several statements about this game.

He commented that this title ‘It was a fundamental game for Blizzard and millions of players around the world’. He mentioned how excited he is to bring it to a new generation of consoles, and not just with a fresh look, but extra features.

The game includes cross-progression on all platforms

‘We are excited to bring this classic back to PC and consoles as well, cross-progressive across supported platforms.’, stressed Brack.

To the above, he added ‘so players can relive their memories or experience the timeless gameplay that is Diablo II for the first time on their chosen platform’. Here it should be noted that with a simple button we can switch between the original and new appearance of this title.

J. Allen Brack he finished saying ‘With the new high-resolution audio and video in Diablo II: Resurrected, the game is as fun and engaging today as it was twenty years ago’.

This title will be available for PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Y Nintendo switch. The battle against the terrible Devil Y Baal It will rise in level in 2021. It only remains to know when exactly it will go on sale, and it is convenient to be aware.

