What a good idea is it that this Blizzard franchise is back

The biggest discussion among fans of yesteryear of Blizzard relapses itself Diablo II is or is not the best game in the franchise. Of course, it is not that we have ten different deliveries, but of the three that exist, it is the most outstanding of all.

For this reason, we are not much surprised that a remake is being developed which brings the experience back, but with improved graphics and some adjustments to modernize a game that has more than 20 years of existence.

Go, Diablo II It is still a very entertaining game and the first obstacle to overcome or rather, the detail to keep is that the fun is not lost and that is something the development team in charge of the remaster is working on. Be careful, that’s why this new experience maintains the mechanics of the original game, it doesn’t do them again.

Now, a very interesting detail that will surely make you understand that Blizzard is thinking of all variables is that Diablo II Resurrected It will have a cross progression, that means that your character that you started on PC can be taken to PS4 and vice versa. This is very useful for those who play Resurrected on more than one platform.

Bringing a game from PC to console is not easy

Of the three existing iterations of Devil, Diablo II was the only one that was never on the console, while the first game and the third part were. The second part of the series is now going through that adaptation process, whose main retro is to keep the game entertaining.

‘You no longer have a mouse cursor guiding you to click things. That was a common challenge and now you are guiding a character, ‘said Blizzard’s Andre Abrahamian during a panel discussion.

On the other hand, one of the problems encountered at the beginning of the development of Diablo II Resurrected is that maybe there was not enough material or the source code was no longer, however, the development team of this project found more than it had at the beginning and thanks to that they have worked efficiently with this remake / remaster .

The team behind the development of Diablo II Resurrected he emphasizes over and over again that this project is primarily about bringing the original game back, without losing a single one of its key pieces. That is, the experience must be identical, fun, but at the same time, with the possible improvements that make a remaster represents.

Why is Vicarius Visions now working with Diablo II Resurrected?

According to statements by Blizzard’s Matthew Cederquist and part of the team behind Diablo II ResurrectedThe reason Vicarius Visions now works with them is that they consider them just like themselves; passionate about the projects they work on.

On the other hand, what was the reason they brought Diablo II instead of the first installment of the series? First of all, Andre Abrahamian He tells us that they are taking advantage of the fact that the game they are working on will soon be 20 years old. Also take advantage of the fact that it is a precursor to Diablo Immortal that is about to come out on smartphones.

Now that we know that Vicarius Visions is treated like part of the family Blizzard and that they are part of the team that brings back Diablo II, we can assume that the game can turn out very well thanks to its solid development. It’s just a matter of waiting.

Remember that Diablo II Resurrected It will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. When does it come out? If everything goes well, it will be in the remainder of 2021, so you can play this installment, then Immortals on mobile, resume the third part with its expansions and then enter Diablo IV fully.

Don’t forget that the original game can be found at GOG.com



