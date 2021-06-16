Diablo II: Resurrected will mean the return of an authentic experience of the PC platform, only that this time, console players will also have the possibility of enjoying this industry classic, since, despite the fact that the third installment of the franchise is on consoles, there are questions about how it will feel to play Diablo II with a controller instead of a keyboard and mouse.

In a interview with GameSpot, the producer of Diablo II: Resurrected, Rod Fergusson has promised that Blizzard is currently working very hard to ensure that the game manages to perfectly match the console experience.

Diablo II: Resurrected producer talks about the console version

Fundamentally, it is the change from, you are telling the character where to go, that you are the character giving that direction through the sticks. The development team has done a fantastic job. The first time we implemented controller support it was already very playable. It feels great to play. Ranged attacks feel great, melee attacks feel great. Automatic gold pickup works very well. There are certain things that are activated as an option. Those things can also be disabled. It was about making him feel native, even if he wasn’t. You don’t want it to feel like “Oh, this is a PC port, so it feels a bit clunky.” We have tried very hard to make it feel smooth. That you feel that you have precision, that you can do what you want. It feels like a great console experience.

Fergusson delved a little deeper into some of the changes they have made to the console version of Diablo II: Resurrected, ensuring that they consider that some of them felt they went too far from within Blizzard.

It’s basically about understanding what the controller is for. We try some things and say, “That’s too much.” For a while, when we plugged in a controller, your inventory was automatically sorted so you didn’t have to do inventory Tetris, and we’d say, “Oh, this is game-breaking.” So [tuvimos que encontrar] creative ways to let you move things between your inventory and your belt or between your inventory and your stash and shortcuts. Some abilities, like the wizard teleportation, depend on where you click, so now we have to predict a certain distance range based on how you use the controller.

Diablo II: Resurrected It will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 23.