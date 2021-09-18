Diablo II: Resurrected it is designed to be played also by newcomers to the genre, as well as by fans and enthusiasts: of course, a sort of summary of the events of the first chapter would help a lot to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the title and to remember some darker passages to old-time players.

In this Blizzard comes to our rescue, which he posted on his website a rich summary of the key points of the first, historical Diablo: The Eternal Conflict, The War of Sin, The Dark Wanderer and the Horadrim, The Darkening of Tristram And The return of evil.

The Lord of Terror and Destruction will return on September 23: players will be able to experience an epic story divided into five distinct acts and … unleash hell as one of seven unique classes available as you battle your way through hordes of infernal beasts and undead abominations to discover the fate of the First Evil.

Diablo II: Resurrected is the remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo II, complete with DLC now on PC in up to 4K resolution; the game will also be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / Series S.