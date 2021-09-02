“I’m not buying or broadcasting D2R,” says David Brevik.

You know that a company has a serious image problem when even the creators of their sagas refuse to buy their own games for not providing any support. That is the case with Activision Blizzard right now, whose image is tainted after a lawsuit by the state of California exposed years of harassment, abuse and sexual discrimination in its offices, and more specifically in those of Blizzard. With Diablo II: Resurrected about to be released, the creator of the saga refuses to be a part of its success.

David brevik He was not only the creator of the Diablo series, designer and lead programmer of the original game and director of the second, he was also the founder of the now defunct Blizzard North and an important piece of old blizzard until his departure in 2003. Asked by fans if he would be interested in broadcasting his games to Diablo 2: Resurrected, and thus delving into the game from the hand of its original creator, Brevik was very clear about his answer.

“Sorry but I will not support Blizzard right now – including anything related to Diablo 2: Resurrected, “the developer stated bluntly.”I will not buy or broadcast D2R, and my interactions / questions about D2R are going to be very small. “It is clear that Brevik does not have a high opinion of the current Blizzard and the acts allowed within it by the company.

Within a month of the lawsuit, Activision Blizzard has attempted to put out the fire as employees staged strikes and protests over these documented cases. Along the way, not only has there been the departure of the president of Blizzard, we have also learned that California accuses the company of destroying evidence and obstructing investigations. And meanwhile, the game Call of Duty: Vanguard has tried to distance itself from the controversy by hiding the Activision logos in its trailers without much dissimulation.

Back to the game created by David Brevik more than 20 years ago, Diablo 2: Resurrected will be available The 23th of September on PC and consoles.

