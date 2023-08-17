Diablo 4 is a great game, but one thing is for sure: it took a very long time. We are talking about 11 years, given that Diablo 3 was released in 2012, while the most recent chapter arrived in June 2023. As for Diablo 5, Instead? Will we have to wait more than ten years? We don’t have exact figures, but according to Blizzard it will take less time.

Mike Ybarra – President of Blizzard Entertainment – wrote through X that you won’t have to “wait so long between games”. Obviously this statement should not be understood as an announcement of Diablo 5 or even a confirmation that the release date within a few years, but rather a commitment by Blizzard not to let two generations of consoles pass before the publication of a new chapter.