Diablo 4 is a great game, but one thing is for sure: it took a very long time. We are talking about 11 years, given that Diablo 3 was released in 2012, while the most recent chapter arrived in June 2023. As for Diablo 5, Instead? Will we have to wait more than ten years? We don’t have exact figures, but according to Blizzard it will take less time.
Mike Ybarra – President of Blizzard Entertainment – wrote through X that you won’t have to “wait so long between games”. Obviously this statement should not be understood as an announcement of Diablo 5 or even a confirmation that the release date within a few years, but rather a commitment by Blizzard not to let two generations of consoles pass before the publication of a new chapter.
Diablo 4 before Diablo 5
Clearly for the moment it is very early to talk about Diablo 5. Ybarra himself closed the message by confirming that there is still a lot to come for Diablo 4. After all, we are talking about a game designed for the constant publication of new content divided by Seasons.
Diablo 4 also got a considerable commercial successso it is clear that it is cost-effective for Blizzard to support it in order to earn in the long run as more and more new players join the adventure.
We inform you that the release date of patch 1.1.2 and the official notes have been announced.
